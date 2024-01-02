Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found

Montreal police (SPVM) say the missing child who triggered an Amber Alert has been found "safe and sound."

Police posted the update early Wednesday morning on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police say they arrested the baby's 18-year-old mother.

She is expected to be questioned later in the day on Wednesday.

The pair were found at 2:05 a.m. in northwest Montreal.

The missing child from Montréal has been found safe and sound.



Thank you for your help. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 3, 2024

The baby girl was reported missing at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday morning from her maternal grandparents' home in the city's Lachine district.

The grandparents of the baby girl noticed she was not in her room and that a window was open nearby.

Montreal police said the child was allegedly abducted by her mother, who did not reside at the grandparents' home.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.