Amazon accused of using posters, text messages to interfere with Montreal union drive
A major labour union in Quebec is calling recent action by the management of an Amazon warehouse in Montreal "tactics of intimidation and harassment" that interfere with a recently launched unionization campaign.
The Confederations des syndicats nationaux said its legal department sent the company two lawyer's letters -- on May 20 and June 2 -- over alleged breaches of labour rights. Federation vice-president David Bergeron-Cyr says Amazon's anti-union messaging is "omnipresent" at the warehouse.
"It's intimidation," Bergeron-Cyr said in a recent interview. "This American company needs to respect Quebec labour laws."
Photos viewed by The Canadian Press of the Montreal warehouse's employee break room show posters plastered on each of the transparent walls that divide the dining tables.
"We encourage you to speak for yourself," the posters say. "We do not believe that we need a third party between us."
The company has sent text messages -- also viewed by The Canadian Press -- to employees' personal phones, telling them they have the right to decide whether to sign a union card or an online petition. "It is your fundamental right to sign or to say, 'No, thank you,' or 'I am not interested,"' the text messages say.
Under Quebec's Labour Code, an employer has free speech rights but is not allowed to interfere with a unionization campaign, nor is it allowed to issue threats or promises. It cannot use its authority to induce employees to adopt its views. And employees must have the option of receiving or not receiving the employer's messages about unions.
Frederic Pare, a professor of labour rights at Universite du Quebec a Montreal, says Amazon's strategy of posting notices in the break room and sending text messages "could be problematic" if it becomes overwhelming.
"It's a question of balance," Pare said in a recent interview. Amazon's approach, he added, reflects an American mentality that won't fly in Quebec.
"Amazon comes here … but they have an old American way of doing things where the employer has more leverage," Pare said. "Here … with unionization, employers don't have a say."
Bergeron-Cyr said workers reached out to his labour federation earlier in April and launched an organizing drive, in part, for higher wages, which he said hover around $17 or $18 an hour. Unionized workers in comparable factory jobs in the province make between $26 and $30 an hour, he said.
"The workload and pace of it all are insane," Bergeron-Cyr said. "People are under pressure .… A lot of them are immigrants who don't know their rights, and Amazon uses that to its own advantage."
If more than half of the 250 to 300 employees at the warehouse sign a membership card, the Quebec labour relations commission can certify the union.
Several workers, whom The Canadian Press agreed not to identify because they fear repercussions at work, described what they said are Amazon's clear attempts to prevent unionization. All spoke of managers' efforts to separate groups of workers talking about the union and of oral threats to close the warehouse if they unionize.
One worker said his life has become miserable since he uttered the word "union" at work. "Every co-worker who talks to me, after a few seconds, they are interrogated by the manager. When they do that, people don't want to talk to you anymore. I'm being isolated," he said.
Another worker said, "Most people you talk to think we deserve more. But they don't want to sign the union card because they're afraid that the company will know that they did and will fire them."
Amazon Canada spokeswoman Ryma Boussoufa said in a statement that the company doesn't think "unions are the best answer for our employees." But she added: "No person in our organization will ever force, intimidate, threaten, make promises or unduly influence our employees' decision to join a union, or not join a union, and any allegations of this nature are simply unfounded."
Several groups of workers from Amazon warehouses across the world, including in Montreal, have reported difficult working conditions that include 10-hour shifts and the need to package products quickly, which they have said leads to injuries. They have also reported that managers overwork employees in order to get bonuses and that the warehouses are equipped with intrusive surveillance systems.
When asked about allegedly poor working conditions, Boussoufa said Amazon strives for a culture of safety, and she listed the benefits offered by the company, such as dental care and tuition subsidies.
Barry Eidlin, an associate professor of sociology at McGill University and author of the 2018 book "Labour and the Class Idea in the United States and Canada," said the workers' allegations aren't surprising, adding that Amazon's alleged workplace abuses and its anti-union stance have been well-documented.
"This is just the company culture: viciously opposed to any attempt at workers to have independent control in the workplace," Eidlin said in a recent interview.
The pandemic, Eidlin said, exacerbated the problems in warehouses because of the explosion of online orders -- but it also engendered a widespread unionization movement. "It's an after-effect where people realized that Amazon prioritizes its products and profit over employees."
In April, employees at one Amazon warehouse in New York City pulled off the first successful U.S. organizing effort in the retail giant's history. Workers at a second facility in the city, however, voted overwhelmingly against unionizing. Meanwhile, other unionization efforts are underway at Amazon sites in Alberta and Ontario.
"It's going to be a tough fight," Eidlin said.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
'Flag war' with Denmark over tiny Arctic island set to end peacefully with deal
A deal has been reached settling a dispute with Denmark over a 1.3-square-kilometre island in the Arctic and is expected to be signed today, according to a government minister.
'Dangerous disconnect' between climate emergency and governments' inaction: UN chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a 'dangerous disconnect' between what scientists and citizens are demanding to curb climate change, and what governments are actually doing about it.
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Alek Minassian sentenced to life in jail with no parole for 25 years in Toronto van attack
Grief, anger and a sense of profound loss filled a Toronto courtroom Monday as a mass murderer responsible for the deadliest attack in the city's history was sentenced to life behind bars.
'Unacceptable': Canada says it was wrong to send official to reception at Russian Embassy
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says it was 'unacceptable' that a Canadian representative attended an event hosted at the Russian Embassy, and has vowed it won't happen again.
Mandatory reporting of cyberattacks expected in security bill coming today
Businesses and other private-sector organizations would be required to report ransomware incidents and other cyberattacks to the government under a federal bill to be tabled today.
Toronto
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
-
Ontario boy who went missing found dead in river, police say
An 11-year-old Ontario boy has been found deceased in a river after wandering away from his home Sunday afternoon. Ontario Provincial Police said they found the boy's body in the Scugog River, near Lindsay, Ont. around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.
-
Man stabbed in torso in downtown Toronto
A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in the torso in downtown Toronto early on Tuesday morning.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Paramedics who responded to Portapique offer dramatic testimony
Nova Scotia paramedic Melanie Lowe struggled to maintain her composure Monday as she described the night two years ago when four children climbed into her ambulance and described how their parents had just been shot to death.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend pleads guilty to manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in her death. Dwight Austin Isadore had initially been charged with second-degree murder, but the Crown accepted a guilty plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter Monday in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
London
-
Do you recognize this person in Elgin County?
OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted break and enter at a Brouwers Line address.
-
Flair Airlines announces sunny destination from London
Londoners who are eager to jet set will soon have a new airline and sunny destination to choose from.
-
Sweltering heat expected mid-week in London area
Steamy temperatures are on the way for the London area this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
There are now 18 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Toronto
Toronto confirmed seven additional cases of monkeypox on Monday.
-
Air Canada flight cancellation forces siblings to say goodbye to dying father over phone
A brother and sister rushing home to see their father before he passed away in N.S. were forced to say goodbye over the phone because their Air Canada flight through Toronto Pearson International Airport was cancelled last week.
Calgary
-
Calgary declares state of local emergency as part of flood preparedness
With heavy rains expected and flooding possible, a state of local emergency has been declared in Calgary and will be in place for 14 days, Mayor Jyoti Gondek announced Monday.
-
'Unprecedented' virulent avian influenza wave appears to be fading in Alberta
The wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza that caused unusually severe illness in wild birds and lead to the deaths of roughly 950,000 domestic poultry in Alberta appears to have eased.
-
Weight of pandemic restrictions still heavy on Alberta's fitness industry
Even though the last of Alberta's remaining COVID-19 public health measures will be removed on Wednesday, some gym and fitness operators are straining to find creative ways to encourage clients to return to in-class workouts.
Kitchener
-
Parents weigh in on anti-racism initiatives in public schools
Parents gave their input on initiatives to counter racism in Waterloo Region’s public schools during a board meeting on Monday.
-
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Court documents obtained by CTV News allege Kathleen Bacon knew who murdered Ferrall and helped the killer escape sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.
-
Cambridge homeowner says driveway repaved without permission
A Cambridge woman said she arrived home Saturday, and to her surprise, a crew was paving her driveway. It was done, she told CTV News, without her consent.
Vancouver
-
'We'll keep doing this': B.C. group behind highway blockades vows more to come
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute, leading to several arrests. But the group behind the demonstrations says more are being planned.
-
Lithium ion batteries 'number one' cause of fire-related deaths in Vancouver, officials say
Fires caused by lithium ion batteries have claimed the lives of five people in Vancouver so far this year, according to officials.
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
Edmonton
-
Alberta to end pandemic rules including mandatory isolation
All remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions in Alberta will be lifted Tuesday at 11:59 p.m., including mandatory isolation requirements.
-
Alta. psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington sanctioned for 'blurred professional lines' with client
Well-known Alberta psychologist Dr. Jody Carrington has been reprimanded by her professional college after pleading guilty to several allegations of misconduct.
-
5 injured in crash, alcohol and speed possible factors: Edmonton police
Three men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries Monday afternoon after police said the pickup they were in was involved in a t-bone crash with a minivan in central Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Sweltering heat on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Steamy temperatures continue this week in Windsor-Essex.
-
Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent housing prices may drop by 20 per cent by the end of 2023: report
The average price of a home in Ontario could fall 18 per cent from its peak by the end of 2023, according to a new report by Desjardins.
-
Windsor city council votes to replace outdoor skating rink downtown
Windsor city council voted to retire the skating rink at Charles Clark Square and instead build a new downtown rink during Monday night’s council meeting.
Regina
-
Premier Scott Moe hints at possible consumer rebate
According to the Premier of Saskatchewan, the provincial government may consider a consumer rebate if natural resources prices remain high.
-
Regina Police place time capsule inside wall of new headquarters
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has placed a time capsule inside the walls of its new headquarters.
-
'Harry would be proud': First of three stamps honouring Indigenous leaders unveiled
Friends and family gathered on Monday to celebrate Métis leader Harry Daniels.
Ottawa
-
Vaccine mandates for domestic travel, outgoing international flights to be suspended Wednesday
The federal government will announce tomorrow that COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains, as well as outgoing international travel, will be suspended as of Wednesday, senior government sources have told CTV News.
-
As one councillor kicks off mayoral campaign, another still deciding
The municipal election in Ottawa is still 19 weeks away, but one city councillor is kicking off their mayoral campaign today.
-
Lack of doctors pushing parents to ER, despite calls from CHEO
Parents of young children say they would avoid going to the emergency room if they could get an appointment with a doctor in a timely fashion.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut 19 teacher positions, introduce a lunch-hour fee
Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced plans to eliminate teaching positions.
-
'Saskatoon deserves it': City council hears passionate pitch to build soccer stadium
Saskatoon city councillors heard a passionate pitch from a group of companies looking to build a soccer stadium.
-
Sask. RCMP seize cocaine, illegal guns in North Battleford drug bust
An investigation has removed 359 grams of cocaine and illegal guns from North Battleford streets, according to RCMP.