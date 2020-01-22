MONTREAL -- The Montreal Alouettes penned a new one-year deal with wide receiver and kick returner Mario Alford on Wednesday.

In three regular season games last season, Alford totalled 218 yards on nine punt returns, while adding 117 yards on six kickoff returns. He also scored a touchdown in each of his first two games.

In his first game with the Als, he took an 85-yard punt into the end zone in a 21-17 victory over the Calgary Stampeders, before taking a 90-yard punt to the house a week later against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The five-foot-eight, 177-pound player continued his streak with a 99-yard kickoff return, good for six points, in the Eastern Semifinals. It was the third-longest playoff return in CFL history.

The 27-year-old from Georgia played for the Cincinnati Bengals and was on the practice squad for a handful of other NFL teams before joining the Toronto Argonauts in 2018.

- With files from CTV News Montreal