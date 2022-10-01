Alouettes' late pick clinches 25-18 win over Elks in Edmonton

Tyrice Beverette's 100-yard interception return turned the tide as the Montreal Alouettes kept their hopes of making a run at top spot in the CFL's East Division with a thrilling 25-18 victory over the hapless-at-home Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

The Alouettes won their third game in a row and fifth of their last six and improved to 7-7, at least temporarily two points back of Toronto.

Edmonton set a CFL record for most consecutive home losses at 15, having failed to win at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019.

Montreal Alouettes Michael Wakefield (96) tackles Edmonton Elks Kevin Brown (4) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday October 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.

The Elks got on the board first off their initial possession with a 26-yard Sergio Castillo field goal.

The Alouettes responded quickly with a one-yard plunge into the end zone from backup QB Dominique Davis.

After the Elks got a punt single, Montreal extended its lead when Eugene Lewis reeled in an eight-yard pass with a nifty one-arm catch on a pass from quarterback Trevor Harris three minutes into the second quarter.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 1, 2022