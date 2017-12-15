Alouettes get first pick in 2018 draft
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, December 15, 2017 2:50PM EST
TORONTO -- The 2018 CFL draft has been scheduled for May 8.
The Montreal Alouettes will pick first overall after finishing with the worst record in 2017, while the Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts will have the ninth and last selection of the first round.
David Knevel of the University of Nebraska was the top-rated player on the CFL scouting bureau's recently released top-20 prospects list, followed by fellow offensive linemen Rutherford of Connecticut and Ryan Hunter of Bowling Green.
