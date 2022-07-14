Alleged scammers bought Rolex, Chanel bag with newspaper clippings: Laval police

Alleged scammers bought Rolex, Chanel bag with newspaper clippings: Laval police

Laval police is looking for two men who allegedly used newspaper clippings to pay for a Rolex watch worth $15,000. (Laval police/HANDOUT) Laval police is looking for two men who allegedly used newspaper clippings to pay for a Rolex watch worth $15,000. (Laval police/HANDOUT)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon