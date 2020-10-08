LONGUEUIL, QUE. -- The bail hearing for accused hit-and-run driver Radoslav Guentchev has been postponed yet again. The driver is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and a cyclist in early September in Brossard, then fleeing the scene.

During the hearing, defence lawyer Remi Quintal asked to postpone the appearance until communication of the evidence is completed. The 30-year-old accused will remain in custody until then.

Quintal had said at the beginning of September that he wanted his client to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Crown attorney Marie-Josée Thériault and the defence agreed to discuss the case again on Nov. 25 in order to determine how many days will be needed for a preliminary hearing.

Radoslav Guentchev faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, hit and run causing death, fatal hit and run causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

According to Longueuil police officers, the two victims, Gérard Chong Soon Yuen, a 50-year-old man, and Huiping Ding, a 45-year-old woman, were likely targeted at random by the driver.

Longueuil police indicated that during the events, Radoslav Guentchev was alone in the vehicle and that he "could have been in a state of crisis".

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.