MONTREAL -- A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after a double hit-and-run in Brossard on Monday night that killed a woman and left a man fighting for his life in hospital.

According to Longueuil police, the man struck two victims near the intersection of Niagara and Pelletier at around 6:15 p.m.

The 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were taken to hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. In an update on Tuesday morning, Longueuil police said the woman died in hospital overnight.

On Tuesday night, they said the man remains in critical condition in hospital.

The man now faces a slew of charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault and dangerous driving causing death, Longueuil police said.

The suspect appeared in court Tuesday and will next appear on Friday.