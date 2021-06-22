MONTREAL -- All of Quebec will move to the green zone as of Monday, as COVID-19 cases drop and vaccinations continue.

"Quebec's situation continues to improve," said Quebec Premier Francois Legault in a tweet ahead of a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "We are exactly where we thought we were with our vaccination plan and our deconfinement plan. As of Monday, all of Quebec is moving to the green level!"



La situation du Québec ne cesse de s’améliorer. On est exactement où on pensait être avec notre plan de vaccination et notre plan de déconfinement.

Dès lundi, tout le Québec passe au pallier vert!

��Pour tous les détails, suivez notre point de presse �� https://t.co/js5uAB4xwL — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 22, 2021

The premier said, as of Friday, those in private homes with both vaccine doses can gather without wearing masks, and 3,500 people are welcome at outdoor festivals without assigned seating.

On Monday, a maximum of 10 people can gather indoors, and 20 people outdoors.

At restaurants and bars, staff can now seat 10 people at an indoor table, and 20 people can sit together on terrasses.

"I"m very pleased to announce that all of Quebec is in the green, and we can go from little parties to big parties," said Legault.

For outdoor sports, Legault said the limit is now 50 players plus 50 spectators, and for indoor sports, the number is half - 25 players, and 25 spectators.

For weddings, the limit is now 25 people for indoor ceremonies and 50 for those tying the knot outdoors.

He heralded vaccination numbers notably that 80 per cent of Quebecers have received at least one dose of vaccine.

"We've reached our objectives, but we have some objectives to meet in certain groups," said Legault.

He said those under 40 years old remain an area of concern, and he hopes that those demographics can be encouraged to get their vaccinations.