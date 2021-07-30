MONTREAL -- Air Transat returned to the skies Friday with its first commercial flights after six months of inactivity due to travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the height of the travel season, the Quebec carrier's summer schedule will include 24 routes to 16 destinations in Canada, the United States, southern destinations and Europe.

In the meantime, Air Transat continues to transform its fleet with the delivery of three new Airbus A321neoLRs, bringing the total number of these aircraft in its ranks to 10. Seven additional aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2023.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2021.