Air Canada says flight delays and cancellations have improved

After hearing the grumbling and groans from many passengers over flight delays and cancellations, Air Canada says it has improved over the summer.

In an update issued Wednesday, the Montreal-based airline said it recorded a 48 per cent reduction in delays of more than one hour the week of Aug. 8, compared to the week of June 27.

The company added that these delays are generally shorter.

Air Canada also reported 960 fewer cancelled flights last week than at the end of June.

In the end, the execution rate for flights that were not cancelled was 96.7 per cent last week.

This is a similar figure to those for 2019.

The same is true with baggage handling, with Air Canada saying it has a 98 per cent baggage handling success rate.