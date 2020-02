MONTREAL -- An Air Canada passenger travelling from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine's Day has tested positive for coronavirus.

The airline confirmed that it was advised Saturday by the BC Centre for Disease Control that a passenger tested positive for COVID-19.

"Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures," Air Canada media relations spokesperson Pascale Dery wrote in an email.

The passenger in question was travelling from Iran to Vancouver with a layover in Montreal.

Air Canada advised staff who were on the flight about the passenger and staff was asked to report any symptoms to a healthcare professional.

This is a developing story that will be updated.