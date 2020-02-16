MONTREAL -- A Quebec couple who were diagnosed with the coronavirus while aboard a cruise ship have been moved to a Japanese hospital according to their daughter.

Bernard and Diane Menard of Gatineau both tested positive for the disease aboard the Diamond Princess. The 73-year-old Diane and 75-year-old Bernard were confined to their cabin as of Saturday. But on Sunday their daughter, Chantal Menard, said pair left the ship that day and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Menard said her parents have what appears to be a mild case of the illness and are being kept in the same room.

The ship was carrying 255 Canadians, many of whom will are being flown to the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, ON. where they’ll be assessed and sent to another facility in Cornwall for a 14-day quarantine.

Menard said she was not sure when her parents will be cleared to come home.

“I spent yesterday crying. It was very difficult, we said goodbye on Facetime and the whole was crying,” she said. “It’s hard for them to go and for us to not know when we’ll speak to them next.”