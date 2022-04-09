After three suspected femicides, Quebec expert feels work remains to reduce violence against women
On Friday night, a 34-year-old woman was stabbed and killed in Montreal. A man was arrested shortly after.
A week prior provincial police charged a 49-year-old man following the death of his spouse in Ste. Agathe des Monts after the couple's home was allegedly set on fire Thursday night.
On Thursday morning, an elderly couple was found dead in northern Quebec with police suggesting it was a murder-suicide.
In February, police responded to find a man and woman dead in Dunham, Quebec in the Eastern Townships, which officers suspected to be a murder-suicide.
Though Montreal police (SPVM) would not use the term, Friday's killing is likely a femicide: the term commonly used to describe the killing of one or more females, primarily by males, because they are female.
Marie-Emmanuelle Gennesse and her sister Florence-Olivia operate the.sisofficial social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok. The sisters' goal is to reach a broader and younger audience and draw attention to feminist issues.
Marie-Emmanuelle Gennesse, who is doing her master's degree in feminism at Concordia University, questions why some police, officials and other people are against using the term femicide.
"Some people are not happy with the word femicide, (and) I have no idea why," she said. "It's not a homicide because it was a woman that was killed... There's this barrier that some people are not comfortable to talk about. Women are killed because of their sex."
There have been four suspected femicides in Quebec in 2022.
There were 18 suspected femicides in 2021.
Gennesse said that social media and the #metoo movement have helped to increase the visibility of the term and action to reduce femicide and other violence against women.
The Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability said using the term femicide "can contribute to public awareness about and reduce tolerance toward violence against women. Public awareness can be further enhanced when root causes of femicide are identified."
Gennesse said those studying feminism and similar subjects are please that Quebec and other levels of government are talking about the issue, but more could be done.
She called Quebec's Bill 92 creating a specialized court for sexual and domestic violence is a step in the right direction, but far from a conclusive solution to the various problems.
"I'm not sure it's as genuine as we would hope it would be in the sense that it's much more from pressure from the population that they have implemented these new bills," said Gennesse, who added that only a few instances of domestic violence actually make it through the legal system and wind up in court.
The federal government's fact sheet on inter-partner violence (IPV) says that nearly half (44 per cent) of women "reported experiencing some kind of psychological, physical or sexual abuse in the context of an intimate relationship in their lifetime."
However, Gennesse said many of these cases are not reported and won't wind up in court.
"We know that not even 25 per cent of all cases get reported because women fear the response their going to get and the retribution they're going to get from their male partners afterwards," said Gennesse. "They're taking a huge risk for the tiny percentage of the women who tell people about it."
She and others who study the subjects would like to see more training for those in power such as police, social workers, judges and elected officials.
For example, Gennesse pointed to Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest's training and past as lacking the proper experience needed for her post.
"(She) is not even an expert in these topics or has a background in feminist research or domestic violence and sexual violence," said Gennesse. "It says a lot about the amount of effort that they want to put into women's issues."
The public, Gennesse said needs to first listen to women and avoid creating stereotypes and normalizing negative behaviour towards women at a young age.
"When we tell little boys, 'Man up!' or when we tell little girls, 'He's mean to you just because he likes you,' it creates in their brains these normalizations of tiny bits of violence that continue to be acceptable and lead to extreme cases," she said. "It's very important that we start early to break the stereotypes, in general, to say that it's never acceptable."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Budget 2022 puts high earners on notice, targets big banks but Singh wants Trudeau to go further
The 2022 federal budget includes a pair of tax increases for big banks and insurance companies that will bring in more than $6 billion in revenue and put high income earners on notice that they could be next. But NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have gone further.
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.
'Time jump': Scientists say they can reverse ageing of skin cells by 30 years
U.K. scientists say they have developed a new technique capable of rewinding the ageing of skin cells by about 30 years.
Pierre Poilievre draws huge crowds, but which candidate will have the memberships?
With time ticking down for Conservative leadership candidates to get their money and paperwork in, Pierre Poilievre in particular wants people to know he's got the backing to win.
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
Space station's first all-private astronaut team docked to ISS orbiting platform
The first all-private team of astronauts ever launched to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
Toronto
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
-
21-year-old student was on way to work when shot dead outside Toronto subway station
The man shot and killed at an entrance to a Toronto subway station on Thursday evening was a 21-year-old student from India who was on his way to work, family members say.
Atlantic
-
Two arrested after Halifax RCMP respond to Preston shootings; N.S. emergency alert cancelled
Two suspects were arrested and police were looking for a third after shootings in the Preston area prompted an emergency alert in Nova Scotia Friday night.
-
RCMP actively searching for missing senior in Moncton; public asked to avoid Salisbury Road area
The RCMP in Moncton, N.B., is asking the public to avoid the surrounding wooded area near Salisbury Road as police search for a missing senior who was last seen at a nursing home on Friday.
-
Mattea Roach wins 4th game on Jeopardy!; winnings hit over $100,000
Nova Scotia’s Mattea Roach is now eligible to play in a future Tournament of Champions match after winning her fourth game on Jeopardy! Friday night.
London
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Woman faces charges after punching officer at Toronto Blue Jays home opener
A woman is facing charges after punching a police officer at the Toronto Blue Jays home opener Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to receive $4.5M to address homelessness
A new report to city council in Greater Sudbury says the city will receive $4.5 million from the province to address chronic homelessness.
-
One young person dead after triple shooting in Niagara Falls
One young person is dead and two others are injured after an overnight shooting in a popular tourist area in Niagara Falls. All the victims are under 18 years old.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Calgary
-
Police investigate shooting in northeast Calgary
Calgary police are investigating after they received multiple reports of a shooting in a northeast neighbourhood.
-
Concerns raised over recent crimes against women in Calgary's central neighbourhoods
Calgary police are investigating a number of recent crimes against women from indecent acts to sexual assaults, and there are increasing calls for police and community action.
-
'Amazing, loving and kind' Calgary mother killed in 'targeted' shooting
Calgary police say the death of a woman in the community of Temple on Thursday is considered a homicide and say the victim is 23-year-old Jamie Lynn Scheible.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
-
Police investigating sudden death in Kitchener
A sudden death investigation is underway in Kitchener.
-
Schools in Waterloo Region dealing with staff shortages due to COVID-19
Teachers’ unions in Waterloo Region are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases in the community as it’s leading to more staff absences.
Vancouver
-
ICBC hopes new app will help young drivers be more aware, crash less
Launched this week, the Street Sense app is essentially an educational video game that runs users through 15 scenarios involving common driving hazards in B.C.
-
Canada celebrates Olympic gold with 2-0 win over Nigeria in women's soccer friendly
Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe left the field with tears in her eyes on Friday, waving to thousands of soccer fans who stood and cheered as she officially closed out her soccer career.
-
A rare look at Canada's growing demand for medical assistance in dying
CTV W5 investigates the growing demand for medically-assisted death, and reveals stories of those determined to die with dignity.
Edmonton
-
'We want him replaced': Kenney quiet ahead of vote as trust, unity become central issues
Friday appeared to be the calm before the storm in Alberta politics, with the premier and his camp mostly quiet in the week leading up to the kickoff of his leadership vote.
-
Improvised explosive device found in hamlet west of Edmonton: RCMP
A suspicious package in Entwistle, Alta., contained what RCMP are calling an improvised explosive device.
-
Edmonton high school teen sent to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition after assault
A teenage boy was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Friday, Alberta Health Services said, after an incident at McNally High School.
Windsor
-
Police investigating 'shooting incident' in east Windsor, Ont.
The Windsor police Major Crime Unit is actively investigating a shooting incident.
-
All clear given in Leamington, Ont. after police situation
Little information is available following a police situation in Leamington, Ont. Saturday morning.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario reach 1,188, another 11 deaths reported
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario rose to 1,188 on Saturday as health officials recorded 11 net new deaths due to the disease.
Regina
-
'Eager to take action': How a Regina middle school class is supporting a vandalized donut shop
A group of Grade 6 students from Mother Teresa Middle School knew they had to do something after a local donut shop fell victim to vandalism for a fifth time.
-
Former Regina gang unit officer testifies in Dillon Whitehawk murder trial
An expert witness with knowledge about Regina's street gangs took the stand on Friday during the fourth day of testimony in Dillon Whitehawk's first-degree murder trial.
-
Hazmat team respond to chemical fire northwest of Regina
The Regina Fire and Protective Services hazmat team responded to a chemical fire northwest of Regina.
Ottawa
-
Union calls on city of Ottawa to delay return to office plan due to COVID-19 situation
The Civic Institute of Professional Personnel sent a letter to Mayor Jim Watson this week, saying it was "urgently concerned" about the health and safety of its members and the broader community.
-
Isabelle Weidemann Day in the city of Ottawa
Mayor Jim Watson and Coun. Tim Tierney will recognize Isabelle Weidemann's outstanding performance at the February games during a ceremony at Colonel By Secondary School on Ogilvie Road.
-
Kitchen fire doused in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters quickly doused a kitchen fire in Orleans Saturday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police respond to threats made at 3 schools
Saskatoon police were on scene at three schools in the city following a series of threats.
-
'We won’t exist anymore': Saskatoon SPCA says proposed funding increase is not enough
The Saskatoon SPCA is asking for more funding from the city to cover the costs of taking in and caring for animals.
-
Lawyers in Saskatoon child abuse trial argue validity of evidence
As a Saskatoon child abuse trial resumed, lawyers argued about whether statements made to social workers should be used as evidence.