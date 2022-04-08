Young woman stabbed and killed in Montreal's east end, man arrested

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike

Civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people at a train station where thousands were waiting to leave the increasingly vulnerable region before an expected Russian onslaught.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon