After court battles, Hudson development could be put on hold again
A development at the centre of several court battles could soon be put on hold again.
More than 200 units were proposed for an area near Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. but the environment minister could now step in to stop it.
Along the banks of the Ottawa River, it’s an area the group Nature Hudson says is crucial but one that could soon be condos.
"It’s all wetland, even the forested area is wetland. All of this … all of it would go," said the group's Rob Horwood Monday near Sandy Beach.
The developer recently won its second court battle to continue the project and a source at Hudson town hall says the developer has now submitted a request to cut trees and backfill 1.58 hectares of wetland, roughly the size of three football fields.
"Once the trees are cut and the wetlands are backfilled, it’s game over for this important environment," Horwood said.
It’s an area used by many residents for its walking trails and access to nature.
"Since the beginning, we said that that would be a terrible idea. It's such a beautiful place and we need to keep what we have," said Rebecca Patterson, a Hudson resident.
Wetlands in Hudson, Que. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)
"Walking around the wetlands here with my shoes off with my friends and it’s really hard to hear about the development," added Dylan Debraga, another Hudson resident.
Despite the court decision, Quebec's environment minister can revoke the permit if it is in the public interest.
Nature Hudson obtained a letter indicating Benoit Charette’s intention to do just that but it’s not a done deal.
CTV News reached out to developer Nicanco Holdings Inc. — which is listed as having offices a building in Pointe-Claire — but didn’t receive a response.
Residents say building right on the wetland isn’t necessary.
"They’re building condos in Hudson, but in the village, so they can also appreciate this without taking it away," said Patterson.
"I feel like I don’t really have a say, even if it feels like the obvious choice is to preserve the land. It just feels like they're going to do whatever they need for the money and it's just unstoppable," added Debraga.
However, Nature Hudson says it is willing to keep fighting.
"It’s not a final victory, but it’s a big battle," Horwood said.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Cuts and be angry, that's not Canada': Trudeau goes hard at Poilievre at Ontario housing event
Less than a week after naming his new cabinet vowing a renewed focus on the concerns of Canadians, the one name Prime Minister Justin Trudeau couldn't keep out of his mouth on Monday was Pierre Poilievre. At a housing announcement Trudeau brought the Conservative leader up multiple times, from panning his policy proposals, to his leadership style.
Trudeau sports bandage after bumping his head
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared at a news conference Monday with a bandage in the middle of his forehead. A spokesperson for Trudeau says he bumped his head while he was playing with his kids over the weekend.
Canada captain Christine Sinclair sounds warning in wake of early World Cup exit
Captain Christine Sinclair refused to point the finger at Canada Soccer in the immediate aftermath of the Canadians' early exit from the FIFA Women's World Cup.
Winnipeg's Oppenheimer: The man responsible for the core of the atomic bomb
The new movie Oppenheimer has been bringing people to the theatres and taking them back in time looking at the creation of the atomic bomb, but a Winnipegger who was part of the project still remains in the shadows.
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Judi Dench says she can’t see on movie sets anymore
Oscar-winning actor Judi Dench says that a degenerative eye condition has left her unable to read scripts or see on set.
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian whose Pee-wee Herman character -- an overgrown child with a tight gray suit and an unforgettable laugh -- became a 1980s pop cultural phenomenon, has died at 70.
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Idaho mother Lori Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a woman she saw as a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess tasked with ushering in an apocalypse.
Discovery of whale carcass in Hong Kong sparks anger over the potential damage done by sightseers
The discovery of a whale carcass in Hong Kong waters Monday sparked an outpouring of grief on social media, with many comments blaming the mammal's death on sightseers.
Toronto
-
'Our hearts are broken': Father speaks out after 21-year-old daughter found dead in Mississauga, Ont. apartment
The father of a 21-year-old woman who was found dead in her Mississauga, Ont. residence earlier this month says his family’s hearts are “broken.”
-
‘Incredible person’ dies after being struck by falling branch in Trinity Bellwoods Park
A woman who was struck by a falling tree branch in Trinity Bellwoods Park last week has died of her injuries, according to a friend who confirmed the tragic incident to CTV News Toronto.
-
Watch video of SUV plowing through sidewalk, almost hitting dozens of people in downtown Toronto
A video of a vehicle driving onto a sidewalk and nearly hitting dozens of pedestrians in downtown Toronto has surfaced after police reported a road rage incident on Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Search for N.S. youth who went missing during torrential flooding has been temporarily suspended
Nova Scotia RCMP say they have suspended their search for a youth who was among four people swept away on July 22 by rushing floodwaters following a historic storm.
-
Six-year-old Nova Scotia flooding victim remembered in Brooklyn
In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie Hazel Harnish. Mourners filled the hall and spilled into a parking lot outside, with many in attendance wearing purple, the child's favourite colour.
-
Overturned cement truck causes lane closures at Halifax’s Windsor Street Exchange
Halifax police are asking drivers to avoid the Windsor Street Exchange during their afternoon commute.
London
-
Jurors hear audio recording of witness telling dispatch he hit someone days after hit-and-run
On Monday, the trial moved into its fourth week as jurors heard from Ahmad (Ak) Jamal, a former acquaintance of Jesse Bleck, who testified in court.
-
Suspect sought after robbing store at gunpoint: Huron County OPP
Police in Huron County are looking for a suspect who allegedly robbed a store at gunpoint over the weekend in Exeter, Ont.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Police say driver 'tried to mow down pedestrians'
According to police, the man initially pulled up into a city park shortly after midnight on Sunday and 'began attempting to annoy a homeless encampment by blasting his horn for several minutes.'
Northern Ontario
-
Man and woman killed following ‘incident’ in Kirkland Lake
Two people are dead in Kirkland Lake following an incident July 30 on Woods Street in the community.
-
Hwy. 11 reopens after crash sends four people to hospital
After being closed for six hours, Highway 11 has reopened near Sand Dam Road following a serious two-vehicle collision.
-
They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed
Joanie Knight has a message for anyone considering drugs like Ozempic or Wegovy, which have become popular for the dramatic weight loss they can help people achieve: 'I wish I never touched it.'
Calgary
-
3 people found dead in vehicle that crashed into Alberta irrigation canal
RCMP say three people were killed in a collision in southern Alberta on Monday after the vehicle they were inside became submerged in water.
-
'Cut from the same cloth': Family speaks about the loss of paramedics and best friends Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette
There were no strangers in this world to Jonah Swen and Greg Gaudette — just friends they hadn't made yet.
-
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for south central Alberta
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for areas in and around Sundre, Olds, Didsbury, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline, Alta.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man dies after falling from Mount Nemo in Burlington
A man has died after falling from a cliff in the Mount Nemo Conservation Area.
-
'North America is an unexplored market:' Greek soccer scouts searching for local talent
Soccer scouts from Greece's Olympiacos FC are at RIM Park in Waterloo for a scouting camp hosted by Olympiacos SC Kitchener this week to see what talent is available in the area.
-
Expert expresses doubt magic mushrooms will see same trajectory towards legalization as cannabis
Several communities in southwestern Ontario have seen illegal magic mushroom stores opening and challenging the current status quo on the fungus, but one expert says that doesn’t necessarily mean magic mushrooms are on the path to legalization.
Vancouver
-
Evacuation orders near Osoyoos, B.C. partially rescinded as fire grows away from town
Hundreds of people who live in and around Osoyoos, B.C., can now return home after favourable winds pushed the Eagle Bluff wildfire west.
-
Injured horse euthanized after event at Hastings Racecourse, 10 days after animal’s death at Deighton Cup
For the second time in just over a week, a horse has died after an event at Vancouver’s Hastings Racecourse.
-
Surrey hit-and-run victim dies of injuries, RCMP renew appeal for witnesses
A 31-year-old man who was hit by a car in Surrey over the weekend has died from his injuries, according to an update from police Monday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta public safety mandate letter omits idea of provincial police force, pledges more officers for Edmonton and Calgary
More police and more sheriffs have been pledged for Alberta streets, but not the creation of a dedicated provincial police force as was ordered by the Alberta government just eight months ago.
-
'We shouldn't expect anything but chaos': Police chief says change desperately needed to cap crime in Edmonton
The severity of violent crime in Edmonton is up 12 per cent in the first six months of this year.
-
Death of missing Alberta woman a homicide: police
Police say the death of a missing Alberta woman is a homicide.
Windsor
-
Why South Indian restaurants may raise the prices of, or remove, its most popular dishes
A move by the Indian government to ban the export of all non-basmati rice has led to panic-buying, stockpiling and South Indian restaurants having to make major changes to their menu — including removing or increasing the price of its most popular items.
-
Health unit welcomes new cigarette warning labels
New regulations that require warning labels on individual cigarettes in Canada is set to come into effect Tuesday. The move was announced earlier this year and is welcomed by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board Chair, Fabio Costante.
-
Under the microscope: Canada’s response to COVID-19 pandemic questioned
The British Medical Journal (BMJ) has released a series of articles about how Canada responded to the global COVID crisis.
Regina
-
Over 90 grams of cocaine seized in Sask. drug trafficking investigation
A total of five people were arrested and 94 grams of cocaine were taken off the streets following an operation by Yorkton RCMP.
-
Two people arrested following SWAT deployment in central Regina
A shot was fired but no one was hurt following a police operation that saw SWAT deployed to Regina's Windsor Place area.
-
Sloan to perform at Queen City Ex after former Skid Row frontman drops out
Toronto-based rock band Sloan will fill the gap in Queen City Ex's musical lineup following a last minute cancellation.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo can no longer confirm when LRT will return to service
OC Transpo now says it can no longer confirm when LRT service will resume, after initially saying they expected the latest shutdown to end by now and later adding 10 more days of work was needed.
-
Ottawa woman, 70, killed in crash at Calabogie, Ont. racetrack
Ontario Provincial Police say a 70-year-old woman was killed when her motorcycle crashed at a private racetrack in Calabogie, Ont.
-
Woman facing manslaughter charge in Gatineau, Que.'s 2nd homicide of 2023
A 46-year-old woman is facing a manslaughter charge in Gatineau's second homicide of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
Parole denied for Sask. man who killed couple and injured his own daughter in impaired driving crash
A man convicted in the impaired driving death of a Saskatchewan couple has had his request for parole denied.
-
Sask. NDP claim families paying $1,600 more in PST and utilities since 2016
The Saskatchewan NDP have released statistics – claiming that families in the province are paying a total of $1,608 more in taxes and utility fees compared to 2016.
-
Saskatoon police charge 2 men with attempted murder in drive-by shooting of teen girl
Police in Saskatoon have arrested two men in connection with a drive-by shooting of a 15-year-old girl last fall.