After court battles, Hudson development could be put on hold again

A development at the centre of several court battles could soon be put on hold again.

More than 200 units were proposed for an area near Sandy Beach in Hudson, Que. but the environment minister could now step in to stop it.

Along the banks of the Ottawa River, it’s an area the group Nature Hudson says is crucial but one that could soon be condos.

"It’s all wetland, even the forested area is wetland. All of this … all of it would go," said the group's Rob Horwood Monday near Sandy Beach.

The developer recently won its second court battle to continue the project and a source at Hudson town hall says the developer has now submitted a request to cut trees and backfill 1.58 hectares of wetland, roughly the size of three football fields.

"Once the trees are cut and the wetlands are backfilled, it’s game over for this important environment," Horwood said.

It’s an area used by many residents for its walking trails and access to nature.

"Since the beginning, we said that that would be a terrible idea. It's such a beautiful place and we need to keep what we have," said Rebecca Patterson, a Hudson resident.

Wetlands in Hudson, Que. (Kelly Greig/CTV News)

"Walking around the wetlands here with my shoes off with my friends and it’s really hard to hear about the development," added Dylan Debraga, another Hudson resident.

Despite the court decision, Quebec's environment minister can revoke the permit if it is in the public interest.

Nature Hudson obtained a letter indicating Benoit Charette’s intention to do just that but it’s not a done deal.

CTV News reached out to developer Nicanco Holdings Inc. — which is listed as having offices a building in Pointe-Claire — but didn’t receive a response.

Residents say building right on the wetland isn’t necessary.

"They’re building condos in Hudson, but in the village, so they can also appreciate this without taking it away," said Patterson.

"I feel like I don’t really have a say, even if it feels like the obvious choice is to preserve the land. It just feels like they're going to do whatever they need for the money and it's just unstoppable," added Debraga.

However, Nature Hudson says it is willing to keep fighting.

"It’s not a final victory, but it’s a big battle," Horwood said.