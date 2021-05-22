MONTREAL -- The roller coasters were rollin' as La Ronde officially opened for the season on Saturday, but despite the improving COVID-19 numbers, some precautionary measures were still in place.

“The fun is back, that hasn't changed, although now people have to make a reservation online before they show up at the park,” said La Ronde communications manager Karina Thevenin.

Those who reserve spots also have their temperatures checked and pass through a contact-less security check on their way in.

Masks remain mandatory for everyone over two-years-old, except when in certain designated zones.

“The safety of the guests and the employees is really important for us, so if you wear your mask, everything is fine,” said Thevenin. “We take care of the rest.”

After a long, dreary winter where many activities were limited and case numbers spiked, the park's re-opening came as a welcome day out for many parents.

“It's a relief to get them out of the house and doing something for fun,” said one.

However, the number of people who can take advantage is somewhat limited by the public health precautions – due to social distancing, the capacity of the park is limited.

That does bring a silver lining for those who make it in, as the reduced number of people at La Ronde also meant shorter lines.

“That's cool because we're going to be able to maybe do all of the roller coasters So it's really fun and we're not going to have to wait two hours in the burning sun,” said one thrill seeker.

On the flip side, La Ronde's legendary wooden The Monster has been shut down for the year, due to the roller coaster needing to carry a certain amount of weight to operate safely.

“That specific ride you can't operate if you don't have enough people seated on the train,” said Thevenin. “So we won't be able to maintain social distancing on that ride. It's closed for the season, unless things change. We're hopeful.”