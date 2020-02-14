MONTREAL -- There is renewed pressure on Francois Legault's CAQ government in Quebec to put in place a special law for missing Indigenous children.

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador as well as the opposition parties in the National Assembly are hoping to get a special law passed to give families more information regarding cases of missing Indigenous children.

"There are families in our Indigenous communities who are still waiting for information on children who disappeared or who died a decade ago. They need access to information," said Liberal Indigenous Affairs critic David Birnbaum.

The request comes months after the final report into the Viens Commission was released after hearings across Quebec into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The report gave 142 recommendations on how to improve relations between Indigenous populations and Quebec's government and services.

The report said the treatment was systemic discrimination and urged Quebec to improve policing, social services, corrections, youth protection and mental health services.

Opposition parties and the AFNQL are arguing the recommendations have been largely ignored.

Legault delivered an historic apology in the National Assembly in October and promised to study the recommendations.

Critics call the apology meaningless without action.

"This government's response was on the back of a napkin to insert amendments in a law about pharmacies on this matter, and the minister continues to defend that process whereas the families themselves and the leaders of Aboriginal communities have said no. We want this solved properly with our involvement," said Birnbaum.

Hearings will continue Friday.