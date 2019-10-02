MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault has publicly and formally apologized to the Indigenous peoples of Quebec for their treatment at the hands of the province.

Legault rose in the National Assembly in Quebec City Wednesday morning to make the apology, which came in the form of a ministerial statement.

"I offer to Quebec's First Nations and to the Inuit of Quebec sincere apologies on behalf of the Quebec state," Legault said. "The Quebec state has failed in its duty to you.

"Today, it is asking for your forgiveness."

The government's apology comes just days after the Viens Commission inquiry reported that there is systemic discrimination against Indigenous people throughout Quebec.

The Viens Commission's report had 142 recommendations for Quebec's public service to implement to improve the treatment of people from Indigenous communities.

The premier's apology was the first of those recommendations.

This is a developing story that will be updated.