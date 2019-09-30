The final report of the inquiry into Quebec's treatment of Indigenous people contains dozens of suggestions for police, social workers, and health care professionals.

Known as the Viens commission after its president, retired Superior Court justice Jacques Viens, the inquiry was launched in 2016 and heard from more than 1,000 people before its final hearing in December 2018.

The final document, presented Monday in Val d'Or, makes 142 recommendations for police, justice, corrections, health, social, and youth protection services throughout the province.

The primary basis for the report's conclusion is that the government needs to recognize and implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and ensure those provisions become law.

Viens says it is urgent that the government act on the recommendations which include:

an apology to the Indigenous peoples of Quebec for the damage caused for too long;

Indigenous police forces should be granted the same status as other police organizations in Quebec, and given appropriate funding;

creating specific justice systems for members of Indigenous nations, communities, or organizations in urban areas;

developing an assessment tool specifically for Indigenous offenders in the corrections system;

increasing access to many health and social services;

ensuring Indigenous children are placed first with family or community members. If they get involved with the youth protection system, then authorities should commit to creating a special protection system for indigenous youth

Viens said Quebecers cannot deny there is systemic discrimination of Indigenous peoples throughout the province.

He referred to the definition used in courts, which includes direct and indirect discrimination that is widespread and even institutionalized in policies, practices and culture, that can follow that person all their life and have an impact on generations to come.

He said the insensitivity robs people of their dignity.

Viens added that cynicism on both sides will have to be overcome to move forward.

The impetus for the hearings came after an investigation into allegations that native women in Val d'Or accused six police officers of sexual abuse.

Investigators said they believed the women had been abused, but did not have enough evidence to lay any charges against officers.

The Viens commission was then launched, and travelled around the province over a 38-week period. It heard from 765 witnesses, and accepted reports from several hundred others.

The province was originally scheduled to release the report last Friday, until critics said the massive climate change protest that same day meant nobody would pay attention to the commission's report.