MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 'Adulting 101': Course preps West Island high school students for grown-up life

    Students at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire were assigned the task of organizing a Christmas party for seniors, and the resulting lesson went far beyond spreading holiday cheer.

    The party was assigned as part of Adulting 101, a course offered by the West Island high school to help prepare students for grown-up responsibilities.

    It's something the residents at the Wellesley Seniors' Home know a thing or two about.

    Watch the video for the full story.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    The high costs of wildfires in 2023: For homeowners the struggles carry on for months

    Hundreds of Canadian households are still experiencing financial and emotional costs this year, after wildfires consumed an area roughly a quarter of the size of Manitoba, and forced about 200,000 from their homes. British Columbia suffered its worst wildfire season on record, with about 400 homes destroyed and more than 2.8 million hectares burned.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News