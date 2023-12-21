'Adulting 101': Course preps West Island high school students for grown-up life

Students at John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire were assigned the task of organizing a Christmas party for seniors, and the resulting lesson went far beyond spreading holiday cheer.

The party was assigned as part of Adulting 101, a course offered by the West Island high school to help prepare students for grown-up responsibilities.

It's something the residents at the Wellesley Seniors' Home know a thing or two about.

Watch the video for the full story.