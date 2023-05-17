Actress Pamela Anderson cancels Montreal appearance

It's bad news for Baywatch fans: Pamela Anderson will not participate in this month's C2 Montreal event as planned.

The actress was scheduled to discuss her return to the spotlight with host Julie Snyder on May 24.

But according to a Tuesday social media post from C2 Montreal, a three-day annual business event, Anderson had to cancel.

"Pamela Anderson has just announced she will not be able to honour her commitment as a speaker at C2MTL23 for personal reasons. This turn of events is, of course, completely out of our control," the post reads.

Other big names, including pro-skateboarder Tony Hawk and Sapiens author Yuval Noah Harari, are still slotted to speak at the event.