Accurso family-owned building in Laval targeted in suspected arson

Another property reportedly belonging to a family member of ex-construction company magnate Tony Accurso was the target of an arson attack in Laval early Saturday morning.

The Laval fire department responded to a call at 3:22 a.m. about a fire at the building located at 1410 Jaffa Street in the Saint Rose district in the northern part of Laval.

Fire department spokesperson Christian Grand'Maison said around two dozen firefighters responded and were able to quell the flames within the hour.

There was nobody inside and the damage was contained to the first floor near the entrance.

Grand'Maison estimates the damage at around $90,000 to the $4.6 million building.

Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Stephane Tremblay confirmed that the fire is being investigated as a criminal fire and that the location is the same one that was targeted in December.

The SQ's major crimes unit is assisting Laval police (SPL) in both cases.

The Jaffa Street building is reportedly owned by Karol Fortin and his wife Lisa Ray, Tony Accurso's daughter.

Fortin's KF construction company has an office in the building.

Ray's home in Deux-Montagnes was the scene of a suspected arson attack in October.

An investigation is ongoing in Deux-Montanges after gunshots were fired at in August at two houses, one of which belongs to Accurso.

Accurso was sentenced to four years in prison in 2018 for his role in running a graft system that favoured a closed group of construction entrepreneurs.

He appealed the conviction and was freed on bail in June, pending a Supreme Court decision.