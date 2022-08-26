Shots fired at home belonging to Accurso family: police investigating

Police officers were back Friday morning in the same area northwest of Montreal after residents complained of gunshots for the second time in a week.

Local police say the house in Deux-Montagnes that was shot at on Friday belongs to the son of former construction contractor Tony Accurso, a key figure in the Charbonneau Commission into corruption in the construction industry.



tony Accurso is currently free on bail as he awaits a Supreme Court appeal that would see him face four years in prison on fraud charges.

The house is located on 15e Avenue, near the intersection of du Lac Boulevard, in a residential area. Patrol cars from the Régie de Police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes are blocking access to the stretch of street where the shooting occurred.

"We've been able to see bullet impacts on the house and bullet casing on the ground. Fortunately no one was on the scene when it happened," said Insp. Jean-Philippe Labbé.



Labbé said about a dozen shots were fired.

On Tuesday, another home where a family of two adults and children live was shot at on the same street; there were no injuries.



"We're still trying to figure out if the two events are linked... Anything is possible," said Labbé.



On Friday at 2 a.m. calls were made to 911 about more gunshots, leading police to 15e Avenue. There were no injuries and it appears no one was in the house at the time it was targeted.



Police said they have spoken with the Accurso family to determine if it had received any threats lately.

Labbé said investigators and crime scene technicians from the Régie de Police du Lac des Deux-Montagnes are combing the scene and meeting with witnesses.

-- With files from The Canadian Press