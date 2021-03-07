MONTREAL -- About 160 seniors are looking for a place to live after a fire at their residence in the Quebec town of Rawdon on Sunday.



The incident began at 5 a.m. and forced an evacuation of the Residence Ste-Anne seniors' facility, located about an hour north of Montreal

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is not reporting any serious injuries, though some residents were treated in hospital for what's been called relatively minor smoke inhalation.

"The police and ambulances are assisting the firefighters," said SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay on Sunday.





A few residents told CTV News Montreal the staff hustled everyone out, but some were out in the cold in just their pajamas with no coats. Fortunately, they were able to take shelter in a church across the street before being moved to a nearby college gymnasium. Most of the residents spent the night in a hotel, and about 40 were able to spend the night with family.



So far it's unclear how the fire began in the Queen St. residence, as well as the extent of the damage inside.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2021. With files from CTV News Montreal's Rob Lurie