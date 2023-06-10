A worker on a Quebec highway construction site was hit by a driver

A worker on a worksite on Highway 15 South in Mirabel, Que. was hit by a driver on Friday evening.

He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision occurred at around 10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

The driver "is believed to have attempted an evasion maneuver and ended up in a lane that was closed to traffic (due to) roadwork," the police said in a press release. "The worker was at this point and was then struck by the vehicle."

The victim was taken to hospital, but the two occupants of the car were not injured.

The driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing injury and released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Two SQ crash investigators were on the scene to shed light on the circumstances of this event. A section of Hihway 15 was closed for part of the night as police began their investigation into the incident.