Premier Francois Legault is pleading for the public to keep calm as his government tables its bill on religious symbols on Thursday.

The legislation is expected to ban public sector workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols.

That list includes judges, police officers, and prison guards.

Teachers are on it as well and their inclusion is drawing criticism.

“I don’t think it’s a good sign because I think respect of the other is about respecting the difference,” said Reverend Christian Lepine, Archbishop of Montreal. “I don’t think we can say, ‘I like you, I love you, but I don’t want to see who you are in the public space.’”

It’s still unclear as to whether or not the bill will have a grandfather clause and shield current employees from these rules, or whether the CAQ is willing to remove the crucifix hanging from above the speaker’s chair at the National Assembly.

It’s a conversation that Legault is tired of having.

“I would like that we turn the page and talk about healthcare, education, and the economy,” he said. “I would like that it be settled for the summer and with the support of as many Quebecers as possible, so that’s why I accepted to make compromises.”

The Liberals will not support the bill at all, while the PQ won’t endorse a bill with a grandfather clause.

Quebec Solidaire hasn’t yet taken a clear position.

“I think it’s a good thing that Quebec Solidaire takes the time to reflect on its position,” said Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau Dubois. “We’ll have the full weight of our membership behind us when we’re going to take a position on Monday morning.”

Potential effect on CAQ popularity

According to Philippe J. Fournier of Qc125.com, the CAQ's popularity won't be affected by the potential ban.

"The CAQ has massive support in all regions of Quebec except the Island of Montreal," he said.

He said that a recent poll found that a majority of francophone Quebecers support Legault's party.

"52 percent of francophones support the CAQ and the Liberals are far, far behind with 15 percent," he said.

"The CAQ can feel emboldened by this."