Montreal

    • A taste for plant-based foods is growing, and so is Montreal's vegan festival

    Montreal's 10th vegan festival got underway Saturday at the Palais des Congres.

    With more people choosing plant-based diets, the festival has grown significantly over the past decade—and so have the options.

    On top of all the food, there is a wide range of goods to peruse, from vegan clothing to boots made from fruit leather.

    For a look inside the festival, watch the video report above from CTV's Lauren Fernandez.

