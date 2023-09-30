A taste for plant-based foods is growing, and so is Montreal's vegan festival

Montreal's 10th vegan festival got underway Saturday at the Palais des Congres.

With more people choosing plant-based diets, the festival has grown significantly over the past decade—and so have the options.

On top of all the food, there is a wide range of goods to peruse, from vegan clothing to boots made from fruit leather.

For a look inside the festival, watch the video report above from CTV's Lauren Fernandez.