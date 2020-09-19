MONTREAL -- A man was killed Friday while driving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in the Lanaudiere region about two hours north of Montreal.

The 54 year-old man was found unconscious about 5:30 p.m. in a wooded area near Route 347.

"We have every reason to believe he was a victim of a crash of his ATV," SQ Sgt Stephane Tremblay said.

The man had no vital signs when he was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has been formally identified as Daniel Cauchon, a resident of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci.

The man was apparently wearing his helmet when, for some unknown reason, he was ejected from the vehicle.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.