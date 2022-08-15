A new 'fiscal pact' with Montreal tops Mayor Plante's Quebec election wish list
The next political party to form government in Quebec this fall needs to make a "fiscal pact" with Montreal so that the metropolis can properly cope with an unprecedented level of homelessness, increasing gun violence, and to meet the city's green initiatives, Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday.
Unveiling her pre-election wish list for all major provincial political parties, she said Montreal is struggling to take on new challenges without more help from the province.
At the top of her list is a promise to overhaul the "archaic" tax system so that Montreal can benefit from additional revenue sources because relying on property taxes is not enough. Speaking to reporters Monday outside City Hall, she called on Quebec to share part of its revenues from provincial sales tax, or TVQ.
"It is hard for us because we are depending on the property taxes and there's always more responsibilities and we're glad to do all these things, but there has to be a better equity between the province all the cities," said Plante, who is also chair of the Big Cities Caucus of the Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ).
Her multi-point plan, which she calls a "vision" for Montreal, calls for a "transitional financial agreement" that would refund 100 per cent of Quebec sales tax paid by municipalities and paramunicipal organizations.
It also asks the new government to provide the "necessary funding" for infrastructure upgrades to respond to the climate emergency, including asset maintenance, decarbonization of buildings, water treatment plants, heritage protection, protection of green spaces, as well as funding for affordable housing. No dollar amount was mentioned for either item.
"We know what we're doing. We now need the means," Plante said.
Other items on the mayor's list include more funding for the city's police and fire services, the construction of elementary and high schools, and health and social services costs.
On the alleged rise in gun violence on the city's streets in recent months, the mayor said she hopes all parties would agree with her that handguns should be banned.
"There have to be more financial resources" to better fund the Montreal police's recently created squads that tackle gun-ttrafficking, she added.
Opposition councillor Abdelhaq Sari, who represents Montreal North, criticized Plante for being too vague and not having specifics in her pre-election list. On Twitter, he also accused the Projet Montreal party of taking public security seriously.
Quebecers will head to the polls on Oct. 3.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
The federal government needs to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul, aid groups and opposition parties say.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms
The top executive at Pfizer, a leading producer of COVID-19 vaccines, has tested positive for the virus and says he is experiencing very mild symptoms.
Toronto
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Daycares have two weeks left to opt into $10 a day program. Here is where things stand
About 60 per cent of Toronto’s non-profit childcare centres have opted into the federal government’s $10 a day program ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline but the uptake among for-profit centres has lagged behind.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police
A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.
-
Work is ongoing to save vandalized historic trees at Halifax Public Gardens
The supervisor of the Halifax Public Gardens says some of the "top minds" in arboriculture are working to save nearly 30 historic trees that were vandalized three weeks ago.
London
-
Homicide suspect arrested: London police
Antony Centeno-So, the man wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Devon Cherrey-Rooke earlier this month, is in the custody of London police Monday.
-
'Broken collarbone and road rash': London cyclist describes alleged hit and run
In serious pain, Randy Van Puyenbroeck had trouble sleeping. He was cycling with a group of members from the London Cycling Club on White Oak Road Sunday morning when he and a fellow rider were involved in a crash with a truck.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
-
One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire
CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
'Untimely and tragic': Calgary police cleared of wrongdoing in in-custody death
Alberta's police watchdog has cleared the Calgary Police Service of any wrongdoing in their dealings with a man who died in custody back in 2020.
-
Alberta Liberals stay with Roogeveen as leader after no one stands for leadership
The Alberta Liberal Party announced Monday that there will be no new leader of the party.
Kitchener
-
64 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township
Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 60 cows and four horses are dead.
-
University students displaced by fire in Waterloo
With only a few weeks before classes begin, multiple students have been displaced after flames ripped through a house Sunday morning. Occupants were home at the time and were alerted by a quick-thinking bylaw officer.
-
One dead after crash near Palmerston, Ont.
An 87-year-old from Palmerston, Ont. is dead after a crash on Perth Line 91 just west of Road 140.
Vancouver
-
B.C. woman planning retirement after $31M Lotto Max Jackpot win
A British Columbia woman who found herself suddenly $31 million richer says she plans to retire, but she's not sure what's next.
-
'Lost without her friends': Only duck to survive B.C. coyote attack starts following humans everywhere
The lone duck who survived a coyote attack on a B.C. farm was so bereft she started following the humans around – waddling close behind them as they went about their chores and waiting on the doorstep every time they went inside.
-
Flyer threatening to set fire to tent city circulating on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
A disturbing note threatening to set fire to the tents and belongings of people sheltering along Vancouver's East Hastings Street has been taped up and handed out, triggering a police investigation.
Edmonton
-
RCMP searching for 14-year-old boy in pond northwest of Edmonton
The boy Mounties are searching for in a pond in Whitecourt, Alta., on Sunday has been identified as a 14-year-old from the Edmonton area. The teenager, identified by family as Hassan Mohamed, was last seen in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark around 3:55 p.m.
-
8 windows smashed at Hull Block, EPS seeking tips and footage
A historic building in central Edmonton sustained an estimated $40,000 in damage after several windows were smashed earlier this month.
-
Alberta looks to poach skilled workers from Vancouver, Toronto
The government of Alberta is looking to draw skilled workers from Toronto and Vancouver to the province and launched its recruitment campaign Monday morning.
Windsor
-
BREAKING:
BREAKING: | Suspect with weapon shot by Windsor police officer
Windsor police say a suspect with a weapon has been shot by an officer.
-
'There's work to be done yet': Flag-raising in Chatham-Kent launches CK Pride Week
Close to 100 people turned out to the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre on Monday for a flag-raising ceremony to mark the beginning of Pride Week 2022.
-
Windsor man spends 10 days in isolation, fronts $5,700 hotel bill following Alaskan cruise
A Windsor man is reminding others some vacations are still a “calculated risk” after his recent Alaskan cruise left him with a 10-day quarantine and a nearly $5,700 hotel bill.
Regina
-
Regina city councillor Terina Shaw stepping down from Safety and Well-Being committee
Regina Coun. Terina Shaw is stepping down from a city committee focused on improving community safety, following backlash surrounding her comments at meetings earlier this year.
-
Sask. residents aged 18+ now eligible for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose
Saskatchewan residents 18 years and older are eligible to receive a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Regina driver fined nearly $600 for excessive speeding
A novice driver was caught travelling well over the speed limit late Sunday evening.
Ottawa
-
Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
-
Request for proposal issued for additional hip and knee surgeries: SHA
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), along with the Ministry of Health, have issued a request for proposal (RFP) to provide additional hip and knee surgeries in Regina.
-
Police investigating multiple bear spray incidents at Saskatoon Ex
A news release from the Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) outlined at least three incidents where bear spray was deployed in or around the Ex.