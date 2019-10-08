A meteor shower is passing over Montreal: here’s what you need to know
Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 3:04PM EDT
If you’re away from the city lights on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 8, look up!
According to the website timeanddate.com that monitors celestial events, Montreal will have the best view of the Draconid meteor shower, named after the Draco the Dragon constellation.
The peak times for the meteor shower are considered to be between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. – and it's expected to be a clear night.
If you plan on watching, your best view is away from city lights.
Concordia Outdoors is organizing a watch party in Mont-Royal Park, which is open to all free of charge.
It is recommended that meteor shower watchers dress warmly, bring a blanket, and perhaps even a hot beverage to enjoy.
Happy sky watching!
