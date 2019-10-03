A man was shot several times in his car in St. Leonard
A man was shot several times while sitting in his car in St. Leonard Oct. 3 around 8 a.m.
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:50AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 3, 2019 10:57AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Police responded to a 911 call shortly around 8 a.m. Thursday after a man was shot several times in a private residence in St. Leonard.
According to a report from Montreal police, a 34-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on at a private residence on de Segur St. near Couture Blvd. when another man shot him several times in the upper body.
The victim was conscious when police arrived and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled in a getaway car.
Police cordoned off Segur at both ends onto Salvaye St. and brought in the K-9 team to help in the investigation.
Latest Montreal News
- A man was shot several times in his car in St. Leonard
- Stephen Bronfman will present his vision for a baseball stadium at the Peel Bassin
- Employee kills 4 officers at Paris police HQ; attacker is shot dead
- Wilensky's pays tribute to its late matriarch while collecting funds and food for Sun Youth
- A road crew worker suffers a minor injury after hit-and-run on closed road