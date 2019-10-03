MONTREAL -- Police responded to a 911 call shortly around 8 a.m. Thursday after a man was shot several times in a private residence in St. Leonard.

According to a report from Montreal police, a 34-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle on at a private residence on de Segur St. near Couture Blvd. when another man shot him several times in the upper body.

The victim was conscious when police arrived and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled in a getaway car.

Police cordoned off Segur at both ends onto Salvaye St. and brought in the K-9 team to help in the investigation.