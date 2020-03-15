MONTREAL -- A man was shot in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal after an altercation between two groups of individuals turned violent.

The shooting took place around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Notre-Dame St., near the intersection with Saint-Sulpice St. in the popular tourist area.

The police received the 911 call reporting an unconscious young man lying on the ground. When officers arrived, they found that the victim had been hit in the upper body by at least one gunshot.

The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim is 30 years old, according to SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron.

The origin of the dispute between the two groups was not immediately known.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 15, 2020.