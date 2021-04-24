HUNTINGDON, QUE. -- A man in his 30s died following an accident on Route 202 Saturday morning in Godmanchester, Monteregie, about 20 minutes from the US border.

The SUV, with two occupants, was travelling on New Erin Rd. when it rolled over at least once at about 10:45 a.m. before coming to a stop, the Surete du Quebec (SQ) said.

"A man was reportedly ejected and was in very critical condition when first responders arrived. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the hospital within hours," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Audrey-Anne Bilodeau.

A woman in her 30s was also injured. She suffered several apparent fractures, but her life was not in danger.

It is not currently possible to determine where the man and woman were in the car before it swerved.

A portion of the road, which is located not far from Huntingdon, has been closed to traffic in order to conduct an investigation.

Several hypotheses are being investigated.

The accident occurred when the road was dry and the lane was straight.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2021.