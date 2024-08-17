Environment Canada issues alert for heavy rain in Quebec on Sunday

Montreal and regions across Quebec may get hit by even more heavy rain on Sunday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Saturday for "significant rainfall amounts" from Sunday afternoon to Monday morning.

In Quebec, the rain alert is for the region spanning from Sorel-Tracy in the east to well into Ontario in the west.

Rain is forecast overnight on Saturday in Montreal, and heavy rain is forecast to start on Sunday around 3 p.m.

"Rainfall amounts between 20 and 30 millimetres and up to 40 millimetres in thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon and evening," the ECCC alert says. "Water accumulations are possible in the already saturated low lying areas. In addition, this rain may have an impact near watercourses and on infrastructures previously affected by the heavy rains associated with storm Debby. Please remain vigilant in case of heavy rain."

Rain is forecast for Monday and Tuesday and may let up on Wednesday.