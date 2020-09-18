SAINT-GEORGES-DE-BEAUCE, QUE. -- A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday as part of a Surete du Quebec (SQ) investigation into a suspicious death in Saint-Georges, Beauce, an hour south of Quebec City.

The suspect was arrested in the late afternoon and is currently being questioned by police.

A man in his 40s was found unconscious around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in a home on 18th Street.

The investigation was assigned to the SQ's personal crimes team.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2020.