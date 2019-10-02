A man in St. Hyacinthe died after being trapped under a machine at work
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:53AM EDT
A man in his twenties died after being 'trapped under a machine' in the industrial park of Saint-Hyacinthe, Tuesday afternoon, in Monteregie.
According to the SQ, there is every reason to believe that it was a workplace accident.
The accident occurred outside, on a lot located on Picard St.
The police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Oct. 1, and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said SQ spokesperson Marie-Pier Laurin.
This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2019.
