

The Canadian Press





A man in his twenties died after being 'trapped under a machine' in the industrial park of Saint-Hyacinthe, Tuesday afternoon, in Monteregie.

According to the SQ, there is every reason to believe that it was a workplace accident.

The accident occurred outside, on a lot located on Picard St.

The police were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Oct. 1, and the man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, said SQ spokesperson Marie-Pier Laurin.

