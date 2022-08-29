A look at Quebec Liberal Party Leader Dominique Anglade
Quebec's general election campaign has begun, and voters head to the polls on Oct. 3. Here's a look at Dominique Anglade, leader of the Quebec Liberal Party and the official Opposition.
Born: Jan. 31, 1974, in Montreal, Que.
Early years: Raised by her Haitian parents who often welcomed diverse people over to the family home, including politicians and members of women's groups. Anglade played badminton and swam regularly.
Education: Holds a Bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Polytechnique Montréal (1996) and a Master's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal business school (2003).
Family: Married to technology entrepreneur Helge Seetzen. They have three children: Michael, Clara, and Sophia.
Before politics: Known for her experience in consulting, management strategy, and business development. Named Young Global Leader by the Davos World Economic Forum (2014). She became CEO of Montreal International in 2015, a non-profit organization that attracts foreign direct investment.
Political record: Was formerly associated with the Coalition Avenir Québec before joining the Quebec Liberal Party in 2015. She served as economy minister under then-premier Philippe Couillard for two years. She was elected leader in 2020, making her the first woman to lead the Quebec Liberal party. She is also the first Black woman to lead a provincial party in Quebec.
Riding: Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne (southeast Montreal)
Quote: "People are extremely frustrated, not only the Anglophones, people in general. People are feeling we need to unite ourselves; we need to stop dividing ourselves because what's ahead of us is going to be a tough period in terms of the economy."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
NASA called off the launch of its mighty new moon rocket on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard Monday after a last-minute cascade of problems culminating in unexplained engine trouble.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
How a Canadian photographer's project inspired a scientific study of doppelgangers
A Canadian photographer's photo series capturing strangers meeting their doppelgangers has inspired scientists to explore how seemingly unrelated strangers can look so similar.
Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'
Twenty-five years after Princess Diana died in a car crash, Frederic Mailliez is still marked by what happened in the Alma Tunnel in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997 -- and the realization that he was one of the last people to see the princess alive.
No link between COVID-19 vaccination and preterm births or stillbirths: study
There is no link between COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and a higher risk of preterm birth or stillbirth, according to a new Ottawa-based study.
'Quiet quitting' an opportunity for employers to help reshape the workplace
Conversations about so-called quiet quitting are everywhere these days, and one expert says it's a 'profound opportunity' for Canadian companies to both get it right with employees and improve the work landscape for the future.
Toronto
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Niagara Falls mayor blasts dangerous TikTok stunt as 'really bad idea'
The mayor of Niagara Falls, Ont. is condemning a video uploaded to TikTok last week that shows a number of dangerous stunts performed near the edge of the Falls.
-
Ontario passes motion to skip public hearings on long-term care legislation
Ontario has passed a motion to skip public hearings for legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a home without their consent.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday
The public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will resume Monday for its third and final phase of work.
-
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
-
Halifax Transit staff shortages cause disruptions in ferry service
Halifax's ferry service is facing disruptions and cancellations due to staffing shortages. The city's transit authority says that after 2 p.m. for at least the next two weeks the Alderney Ferry will run every 30 minutes instead of every 15 minutes due to crew availability.
London
-
LPS investigating suspicious fire
London police are investigating after a Sunday evening fire was deemed suspicious. Around 9:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a home in the area of Central Avenue and St. George Street.
-
Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford
A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
Northern Ontario
-
Severe thunderstorm alerts in the northeast
Environment Canada issued weather alerts in several northeastern Ontario communities Monday morning due to possible severe thunderstorms with strong wind gusts and large hail.
-
Four of six young adults killed in single-vehicle Barrie crash identified
Four of the six young adults killed in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie, north of Toronto, have been identified by family and friends.
-
Timmins police report spike in thefts from vehicles at hotels, motels
The Timmins Police Service said Monday that thieves are going to "extreme" lengths to steal items from parked vehicles at local hotels and motels.
Calgary
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
Kitchener
-
Fire at historic Cambridge farmhouse being investigated as arson
The fire that destroyed a historic Cambridge farmhouse on Sunday is now being investigated as arson.
-
Why police are telling drivers with keyless entry to take extra precautions
Ontario Provincial Police are warning drivers with proximity key fobs to take extra precautions after four locked pickup trucks were stolen in the space of an hour in Fergus.
-
Teenage cyclist dies after crash near Stratford
A 19-year-old cyclist has died in hospital after a crash near Stratford.
Vancouver
-
Group demands masks in schools, ventilation in open letter to B.C.'s health, education ministers
With students heading back to class next week, a B.C. group is demanding far more stringent COVID-19 regulations for schools than the ones announced by health officials last week.
-
Strike action by tugboat workers strands cruise ship in Vancouver: passengers
Thousands of cruise ship passengers are stranded in Vancouver, apparently due to a strike by tugboat workers.
-
Liquor store shelves bare, restaurants facing shortages amid B.C. union's job action
B.C. liquor stores and restaurants are struggling with the impacts of a major union's ongoing job action, leading to bare shelves and possible menu changes for some.
Edmonton
-
6/49 jackpot win makes Edmonton $17M richer
One early-August day, Edmontonian Pritpal Chahal went to a local store to check his numbers for the July 30 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
Windsor
-
Windsor International Airport flight numbers move back to pre-pandemic levels
Activity at Windsor International Airport is returning to the level it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.
-
Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do,' ministers say
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
-
Alleged impaired driver hits tomato wagon in Leamington
Two drivers are facing impaired charges after separate crashes in Essex County.
Regina
-
'It was really quite difficult': Regina students facing challenges during busy rental season
As fall approaches, the rental market in Regina has become quite frenzied according to experts and renters alike.
-
Riders, Grey Cup Festival looking for volunteers
Between 1,200 and 1,500 volunteers will be needed for the 2022 Grey Cup Festival coming up in Regina Nov. 15-20, the Saskatchewan Roughriders and 2022 Grey Cup Festival Volunteer Host Organizing Committee said in a release.
-
Regina product Brayden Lenius returning to Riders after NFL stint
Regina ‘s own Brayden Lenius is coming back to the Saskatchewan Roughriders after a stint with the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, the Riders said in a news release.
Ottawa
-
Laval, Que. man charged with attempted murder in Ottawa hammer attack
A Laval, Que. man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another man and attacking him with a hammer in Ottawa.
-
Ontario passes motion to skip public hearings on long-term care legislation
Ontario has passed a motion to skip public hearings for legislation that would allow hospital patients awaiting long-term care to be transferred to a home without their consent.
-
Hot and humid with a thunderstorm watch
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in Ottawa as the city swelters under hot, humid conditions.
Saskatoon
-
Former Sask. Mountie pleads not guilty to murder
A former Prince Albert RCMP officer charged with first degree murder pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue three paddlers on South Sask. River
The South Saskatchewan River near Saskatoon was host to a waterborne rescue on Saturday after several paddlers became stranded on a sand bar.
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.