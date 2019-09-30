A judge has stayed the proceedings against Frank Zampino, the former chairman of Montreal's executive committee, ruling that investigators violated Zampino's rights by recording calls between him and his lawyer.

Judge Joelle Roy ruled Monday at Montreal's Palais de justice that 39 phone calls between Zampino and his attorney should not have been recorded, and that clients and their lawyers have the right to believe that their communications are private. Violations to that right in Zampino's case were numerous and significant, the judge ruled.

Zampino had been facing several corruption-related charges in connection with municipal contracts awarded to engineering firms, allegedly in return for political fundraising. Zampino was charged and arrested following an investigation by UPAC, Quebec's anti-corruption squad.

This is a developing story that will be updated.