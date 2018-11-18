Whether it was his smile, warmth, devotion to the local sports scene, or his trademark mustache, Montrealers remembered CTV’s longtime sportscaster Randy Tieman fondly after news of his death was released on Sunday.

One viewer wrote that he “was a great person who helped make the world smile and help make the world a better place.”

Tieman began his career in Ontario and Manitoba before making his way to CFCF radio in Montreal. He would go on to a 34-year career with CTV Montreal, working until 2017.

Tieman's son, Jesse, thanked the public for their kind words. 

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who grew up in Montreal, sent his condolences to Randy's friends and family.

Many recall him as someone with an infectious, upbeat personality that could resonate well beyond the television screen. 

 

Tieman was also lauded by his peers in the media and sports communities for his positive attitude, professionalism, and mentorship.

Even the Montreal Canadiens tweeted their sympathies.