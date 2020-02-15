MONTREAL -- It was a rude wake-up call in a residential and commercial district of the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul district of Laval, where a violent fire ravaged a business.

http://

The flames started in the early hours of Saturday in a two-story building located on Boulevard Lévesque Est.

The structure is a commercial building that houses a restaurant, which was in operation during the evening. However, the fire started after the establishment closed so there was no one inside, according to initial reports.

Police officers from the Laval Police Service (SPL) were called to the scene for assistance at around 4:55 a.m. Boulevard Lévesque was closed to traffic between rue de la Fabrique and rue de Saint-Césaire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.