MONTREAL -- A derailment in Laval added to the troubles of commuter train service Exo, Wednesday afternoon, causing an indefinite interruption of commuter train service on a portion of the Saint-Jérôme line.

Exo reported a "minor" derailment from a freight train between De la Concorde and Vimont stations, without giving further details.

Spokesperson Louis-André Bertrand indicated that the derailment had occurred at 4 p.m., and that full service would be restored by the earliest, 8 p.m. The service is interrupted between Lucien-L'Allier and Sainte-Thérèse stations. Alternative solutions are indicated on the Exo site.

Since Monday, train service on the exo4 Candiac line has been suspended for an indefinite period due to demonstrations on the tracks against the Coastal Gaslink pipeline project in British Columbia.

The railway is owned by Canadian Pacific (CP).

Wednesday's disruption affected users at four stations in Montérégie: Candiac, Delson, Saint-Constant and Sainte-Catherine, as well as those at LaSalle and Du Canal stations in Montreal. Users of Montréal-Ouest and Vendôme stations can go to Lucien-L'Allier station, in the city center and use other Exo lines.