MONTREAL -- A young man was stabbed in the Plateau early Sunday morning bringing the number of stabbings on the island to four this weekend.

Montreal police (SPVM) said a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body at around 1 a.m. on Saint-Laurent Blvd. near Milton St.

SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said he was stabbed during an altercation, but that his condition is stable.

"He was conscious during his transport," said Brabant.

There are no arrests and an investigation is underway.