MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) officers are investigating following an apparent attempted murder Saturday evening in the Little Burgundy district of Montreal.

Several 911 calls came into the station around 10:50 p.m. after shots were heard near Saint-Martin and Terrasse Coursol streets.

“When the police arrived, they located a 25-year-old man shot outside,” said SPVM spokesperson officer Jean-Pierre Brabant.

The man was transported to a hospital, and there is no fear for his life.

A 13-year-old boy was also injured and taken to the hospital with at least one lower body gunshot wound. The injury is not life threatening.

A 31-year-old man later checked into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body which was also considered non-life threatening.

The circumstances and motive for the crime remain unclear.

SPVM investigators were still there on Sunday morning. They found several shell casings on the ground on rue Saint-Martin, according to agent Brabant.

A perimeter has been established on rue Saint-Martin, between rue Saint-Jacques and rue Saint-Antoine. Forensic identification technicians were called to the scene to analyse the scene. The canine squad is also sweeping the area on Sunday in search of clues and evidence.

Investigators will canvas door to door on Sunday looking for witnesses, and are expected to meet with the two victims in the coming hours.

No one has been arrested.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2020.