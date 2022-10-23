98-year-old Montreal woman not seen since Sunday

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 89-year-old Antonella La Ferla, who was last seen in Le Plateau neighbourhood Sunday at around 12 p.m.

She has fair skin, white hair, and green eyes. She stands at 5'3" (1.6 metres), and weighs around 154 lbs (70 kilograms). She has a scar on the right side of her forehead which appears to be a skin graft, as well as lesions on the upper-left side of her forehead. She speaks Italian and a little French.

She was last seen wearing a dark green long-sleeve jacket with a black wool sweater underneath, grey pants, and purple Croc shoes. She is also carrying a handbag.

"She is suffering from the onset of dementia, and if she is lost, she can be anxious and aggressive," police said.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station.