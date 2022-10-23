98-year-old Montreal woman not seen since Sunday

Antonella La Ferla, 89, was last seen in Montreal's Le Plateau neighbourhood on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (Photo: SPVM) Antonella La Ferla, 89, was last seen in Montreal's Le Plateau neighbourhood on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 (Photo: SPVM)

