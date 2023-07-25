$96 million up for grabs in Quebec Lotto Max draw
Some Quebecers might be getting lucky on Tuesday: there’s $96 million in lottery winnings up for grabs in the Lotto Max draw.
The jackpot is $70 million, with another 26 Maximillion prizes of $1 million each.
"If tonight's $70,000,000 jackpot is won in Québec, it will be the fourth time a jackpot amount that big is won here in just under three and a half years," said Isabelle Jean, executive vice-president and COO of lottery games at Loto-Quebec.
Since the launch of Lotto Max in 2009, Quebecers have won nearly $3.4 billion.
There have been 40 jackpot wins in the province, including three of $70 million — the largest jackpots ever won in Québec. Two of those wins happened in 2020, with the other in 2022.
The results of the draw will be posted on Loto-Québec's website, at lotoquebec.com.
Ex-RCMP officer accused of foreign interference granted bail
A former RCMP officer charged with foreign interference by allegedly aiding the Chinese government has been conditionally released from custody after his arrest last Friday in Vancouver.
Ottawa buying nine Airbus planes to replace Polaris fleet, including PM's plane
The federal government says it has signed a contract with European aviation company Airbus to replace its aging Polaris fleet at a cost of $3.6 billion.
Canadair firefighting plane crashes in Greece, killing both pilots, as blazes force new evacuations
A Greek air force water-dropping plane crashed while diving into a wildfire in southern Greece on Tuesday, killing both pilots, as authorities battled blazes that have been raging for days across the country amid a return of heat wave temperatures.
Canadians reported $16B in fraud losses in five years: report
A new report by Statistics Canada sheds light on how many Canadians are being impacted by scammers and how much money was lost between 2014 and 2019.
Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
Government's suicide prevention helpline under prepares for increased care demand, CMHA says
The Canadian Association for Mental Health says despite the government's efforts to establish a crisis hotline, there is still a lack of funding to community-based mental health services in Canada.
Bronny James, son of LeBron, in stable condition after cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice
Bronny James, the oldest son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said Tuesday.
Toronto
The Scarborough RT was supposed to be replaced years ago. Here is why it is still in service
With just months to go before the Scarborough RT is decommissioned, the TTC has temporarily shut down service on the line following a train derailment on Monday night that left five people injured. This could be the final nail in the coffin for the aging transit line.
Education minister orders review into allegations of TDSB principal who died
Ontario’s education minister says his staff will review the allegations of a principal who died by suicide months after launching a lawsuit against the Toronto District School Board for allegedly failing to support him when he was accused of racism during a professional training session.
Here’s why the world will be watching Kenneth Law's court battle
The arrest of a Mississauga man has sent shockwaves through some of the darkest corners of the internet.
Atlantic
Body of second missing child swept away during flash floods has been found: Nova Scotia RCMP
The body of a second missing child that was swept away during flash flooding has been recovered, Nova Scotia RCMP said Tuesday.
Search ongoing for missing man who was tubing in Lunenburg County
Search efforts are ongoing in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County for a missing swimmer last seen in Gold River.
Severe thunderstorm watch, heat warnings issued in the Maritimes
Hot and muggy weather is forecast to persist through Friday for the Maritimes.
London
Man arrested for mischief after allegedly spray-painting swastika
Two weeks after a building in downtown London, Ont. was vandalized with a spray-painted swastika and profanity targeted at the building’s Jewish owner, an arrest has been made.
Huron OPP ‘upgrade’ marine vessel to patrol Lake Huron
Expect to see Const. Jason Sibley and the Huron OPP marine vessel out on the waters of Lake Huron a lot more this summer.
Hottest temperatures of the summer set to arrive this week, heat warning in effect
For the first time this summer, we could hit 31 C and with the humidex, it will feel above 40 C by Friday.
Northern Ontario
Manitoulin police say victims were stabbed, pepper sprayed; teen charged with attempted murder
A 16-year-year old from Manitoulin Island has been charged with attempted murder after police uncovered a disturbing scene July 21.
Police say suspect stole partner’s vehicle, abandoned them on Manitoulin highway rest spot
A suspect from Oshawa has been charged following an incident late in the evening July 21 on Manitoulin Island.
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
Calgary
Alberta groups decry Calgary family medical clinic fee for faster physician access
Alberta-based advocacy organization Friends of Medicare and the Opposition NDP say the province needs to put a stop to a Calgary clinic planning to charge annual fees for faster access to a physician.
Ailing 11-year-old Bactrian camel euthanized at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo
The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has made a decision to euthanize the camel that came into their care in 2016.
Flames sign Darryl Sutter's son Brett to minor-league extension
The Calgary Flames have signed former coach Darryl Sutter's son Brett to a minor-league contract extension.
Kitchener
Witnesses help rescue pilot after emergency landing on Belwood Lake: OPP
The pilot of a small plane has minor injuries after conducting an emergency landing on Belwood Lake on Monday evening.
'It was a heartbreaking story': Brantford police renew appeal for Baby Parker 18 years later
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is renewing its appeal to the community for help finding the parents of Baby Parker, a newborn found dead in a Brantford park 18 years ago.
KW Siskins mourn 18-year-old player’s sudden death
The KW Siskins are mourning the death of 18-year-old defencemen Tyson Downs.
Vancouver
2 boaters missing after storm rolls through Okanagan
A search effort has been launched for two boaters who went missing on lakes in the Okanagan Monday night after a storm blew through the area.
2 men charged in connection to home invasion in Vancouver’s DTES
Charges have been laid against two men suspected of violently robbing a senior in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside earlier this month.
Three-legged dog rescued from B.C. wildfire evacuation zone, reunited with owners
Volunteers at a makeshift emergency animal shelter for pets of B.C. wildfire evacuees recently witnessed the joyful reunion of a pup named Three Leg with her humans.
Edmonton
Lac La Biche residents told to stay indoors, lock up during search for 'armed and dangerous' man
A shelter-in-place advisory was issued for the hamlet of Lac La Biche Tuesday afternoon as Mounties tried to arrest an "armed and dangerous man."
Neighbours in Leduc community 'won't let children leave their yards' after series of dog attacks
A group of dogs are causing some people in a community of Leduc to become fearful of going outside after a series of attacks within three weeks.
Leduc Pride crosswalk vandalized again in 'hate-motivated crime': RCMP
A Pride crosswalk in Leduc, just south of Edmonton, has been vandalized for the second time in as many months.
Windsor
Councillor asks for easier way to get more ‘all-way’ stop signs, but city recommends opposite
A request to lower the threshold to make it easier to get more all-way stop signs in the City of Windsor has actually gone the other way, with a staff report recommending the process actually becoming more stringent.
Man arrested in connection with two sexual assaults in east Windsor
Windsor police have arrested a suspect following two reports of sexual assaults involving minors in the city’s east end.
'Extremely hot': Environment Canada issues heat warning for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent as hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday.
Regina
Robberies in Regina up 34% compared to 2022, report shows
A rise in robberies, crimes against people and property were highlighted during the latest Board of Police Commissioners meeting for the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Saskatchewan's social housing vacancy rate more than doubles in 10 years: documents
Documents show more social housing units are sitting vacant in Saskatchewan.
James Smith Cree Nation placed under brief 'hold and secure'
A Saskatchewan First Nation that was rocked by a deadly mass-stabbing incident last year was briefly placed under "hold and secure" by police on Tuesday.
Ottawa
BREAKING | Nearly the entirety of cabinet will be new, or in new roles after Wednesday shuffle
Nearly the entirety of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet will be new, or find themselves in new roles after a federal cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, CTV News has learned.
As LRT shutdown continues, riders look for other ways to get around
As OC Transpo continues to run tests along the LRT line to dig deeper into issues plaguing the wheel hub assembly, riders say they're starting to lose patience more than a week into the shutdown.
Motorcycle driver collides with OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard
The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital early Tuesday afternoon after crashing into an OC Transpo bus on St. Laurent Boulevard.
Saskatoon
'You've stepped in it': Saskatoon city council works to tackle projected $51 million funding gap
Saskatoon city council sat down again Tuesday morning to chart a course to tackle a projected budget shortfall of more than $50 million.
Saskatoon police investigating sudden death
Saskatoon police are asking traffic to avoid the 700 block of 22 Street West.
