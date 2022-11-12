94-year-old man in critical condition in hit-and-run in Montreal

A 94-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital in Montreal after a hit-and-run.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was walking on Hochelaga Street, near the intersection of Lebrun Avenue in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

He was struck by a vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

A 911 call around 9:15 p.m. led patrol officers to the scene. The witness reported a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The elderly man suffered injuries to his upper body. Emergency services attended to him and transported him to the hospital.

Investigators and collision specialists were dispatched to the scene to try to shed light on the incident.