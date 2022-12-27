911 dispatchers warn staff shortages could put Quebecers at risk

A Quebec union representing 911 medical dispatchers is calling for help over working conditions, citing low staff and mental health issues.

The Fédération des employés du préhospitalier du Quebec (FPHQ) is asking the Quebec government for a raise and more mental health resources.

According to the union, the starting rate for dispatchers is under $22 an hour -- compensation that "definitely does not recognize the skills, expertise and abilities required for this essential profession that can save lives," a press release states.

The FPHQ notes that staffing issues and consequent overtime hours intensify the stress of such a high-stakes job.

"They're tired," union president Stephane Rainville told CTV News. "You can make mistakes sometimes."

According to Andre Ouimet, staff shortages have impacted the quality of work he and other dispatchers are able to do.

"After 22 years, conditions are getting worse and worse," he said. "You spend less time with the caller. You have to hang up rapidly so you can take the next call."

The FPHQ released a video earlier this week to spread awareness of the issue.

In the video, a father celebrating Christmas with his family undergoes a medical emergency. When his wife phones 911, no one picks up the phone.

The union says it's a warning of what could happen if conditions continue.

In a statement, the Quebec government said it's in negotiations with the union.

"We recognize the essential work of the prehospital dispatchers and hope that an agreement will be reached quickly," the statement reads.

The government said it wouldn't comment further until negotiations are complete.