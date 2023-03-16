9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal

9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal

More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

