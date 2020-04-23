MONTREAL -- Some 9,500 workers in Quebec's health-care system are absent for various reasons - and that number keeps rising, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.

The number of absent workers jumped by 800 from just a day earlier, Legault said, noting that those absences are proving difficult to fill and are causing a strain on the health network, particularly in the province's embattled long-term care facilities for seniors, or CHSLDs.

While a substantial number of those workers have been infected with COVID-19, Legault said some 5,500 absent workers have not been infected and are staying home because they are afraid of becoming infected or for other unspecified reasons.

"We need you," Legault pleaded to the missing workers, while announcing that temporary pay increases - which range from four to eight per cent depending on a health-care worker's role - will be extended through May 31.

There are now 1,243 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Thursday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 21,838.

That’s up 109 from the 1,134 deaths reported Wednesday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 874 from the 20,965 announced a day earlier.

There are 1,411 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Thursday, up 133 from the 1,278 reported Wednesday. Of those in a hospital, 207 are in intensive care, up only eight from the 199 reported 24 hours earlier.

There are 3,007 people waiting for COVID-19 test results in Quebec as of Thursday, down 1,832 from the 4,839 reported Wednesday.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Thursday was 4,484, up 193 from the 4,291 recoveries reported a day earlier.

With 10,375 confirmed cases, Montreal remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Quebec; you can see a map breaking down COVID-19 by provincial region here.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

